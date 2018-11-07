News Feed

Video: American woman who accused Runtown of fraud calls him a liar and shares video of his elder brother allegedly with her cheque

A few days ago a US based woman identified as Shawn Rene accused Nigerian popstar, and his brother of fraud. Runtown however reacted to the allegation saying its all lies and an attempt to blackmail him.

‘SoundGod Music Group’ issued an official statement saying, ‘Its all lies and and an attempt to blackmail and tarnish our image. We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies including the DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment and preliminary investigations already reveals that its a group of impostors who may have duped ‘Sawhn Rene’ using Runtown’s name’.

The woman, Shawn Rene has now shared more videos trying to prove that she’s not blackmailing him. In the videos, she shows Runtown’s elder brother with a cheque she signed for the show.

