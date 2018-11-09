By Saheed Entertainment, TrendingNovember 9, 2018 Video: Davido Caught Pant Down On Top Chioma as he Kisses and Romance Her Watch Video; Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like I’m depressed – President Buhari cries out to Nigerians Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react Peter Obi is a tribal bigot – El-Rufai NEW ALBUM: PRETTYBOY D-O DROPS DEBUT MIXTAPE, ‘EVERYTHING PRETTY’ Buhari Media Organisation says Atiku can’t pay N33,000 minimum wage Atiku asks Nigerians, if they are better off today than you were 4 years ago – See their answers Ezekwesili quits as Red Card Movement Leader ALBUM: Mr Eazi – Life is Eazi Vol 2: ‘Lagos to London’ ART RELEASE: MAYOR OF LAGOS ALBUM Previous articleI’m depressed – President Buhari cries out to Nigerians Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.