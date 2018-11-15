News Feed

Video Of Nigeria Air Force Launching Successful Strikes Against Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has commenced OPERATION GREEN SWEEP against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in the Northeast.

The Operation, which commenced on Wednesday, 14 November 2018, is an Air Interdiction Operation targeting selected BHT locations within the fringes of Lake Chad as well as areas around the Alagarno Forest near Sambisa in Borno State, with a view to further degrading the remnants of the terrorists, curtailing their freedom of action and denying them bases from which they could launch attacks.

In the morning of Day One of the Operation, air strikes by NAF aircraft resulted in the destruction of a BHT hideout and neutralization of several terrorists at Sharama on the Lake Chad Green Fringes in Northern Borno.

The attack was conducted following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that showed the presence of significant number of BHT fighters in buildings under trees spread across the settlement. Consequently, the ATF dispatched 2 NAF Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the camp, leading to destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several BHTs.

Watch a video of the operation below: 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Epileptic Power Supply: Senator Sani Attacks Fashola, Says Power Sector Only Has ‘Megawatts Of Propaganda’

VAR: Video Assistant Referees To Be Used In Premier League Next Season As Clubs Vote Change

Actress Victoria Kolawole Slays In Eye-popping Photos

Toke Makinwa Pays Glowing Tribute To Her Domestic Staff As She Flies Him To Dubai (Watch)

N2.5 Billion Fraud Uncovered In Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation

Ramsey Close To Securing Bayern Munich Deal

Herdsmen Killings: NYSC Makes Announcement On Posting Of Corpers To Benue

Armed Robbers Gunned Down After Being Traced To A Brothel In Delta

See The Picture Of Actress Destiny Etiko And Friend That Got People Talking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *