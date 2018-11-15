Video Of Nigeria Air Force Launching Successful Strikes Against Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has commenced OPERATION GREEN SWEEP against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in the Northeast.

The Operation, which commenced on Wednesday, 14 November 2018, is an Air Interdiction Operation targeting selected BHT locations within the fringes of Lake Chad as well as areas around the Alagarno Forest near Sambisa in Borno State, with a view to further degrading the remnants of the terrorists, curtailing their freedom of action and denying them bases from which they could launch attacks.

In the morning of Day One of the Operation, air strikes by NAF aircraft resulted in the destruction of a BHT hideout and neutralization of several terrorists at Sharama on the Lake Chad Green Fringes in Northern Borno.

The attack was conducted following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that showed the presence of significant number of BHT fighters in buildings under trees spread across the settlement. Consequently, the ATF dispatched 2 NAF Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the camp, leading to destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several BHTs.

Watch a video of the operation below:

