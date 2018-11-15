By Saheed News FeedNovember 15, 2018 Video of Prophetess Naomi praying for her younger sister, Oluwaseyi, at her home in the palace Watch the video below; You may also like Epileptic Power Supply: Senator Sani Attacks Fashola, Says Power Sector Only Has ‘Megawatts Of Propaganda’ VAR: Video Assistant Referees To Be Used In Premier League Next Season As Clubs Vote Change Actress Victoria Kolawole Slays In Eye-popping Photos Toke Makinwa Pays Glowing Tribute To Her Domestic Staff As She Flies Him To Dubai (Watch) N2.5 Billion Fraud Uncovered In Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation Ramsey Close To Securing Bayern Munich Deal Herdsmen Killings: NYSC Makes Announcement On Posting Of Corpers To Benue Armed Robbers Gunned Down After Being Traced To A Brothel In Delta Video Of Nigeria Air Force Launching Successful Strikes Against Boko Haram Terrorists Previous articleFan Blasts Niyi Johnson Carrying A Pepper Basket After Toyin Abraham Was Spotted With Osinbajo & Sanwo Olu Next articleSee The Picture Of Actress Destiny Etiko And Friend That Got People Talking Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.