Video shows Trump staring as King of Morocco falls asleep during Macron speech

Donald Trump appeared to glare at the King of Morocco after he appeared to fall asleep during Emmanuel Macron’s Armistice Day speech.

TV cameras captured Mohammed VI slumped with his head bowed and his eyes closed at the gathering of world leaders to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

While Melania Trump, who was sitting next to the royal, appeared not to notice, her husband looked intently at the monarch for several seconds.

Mr Trump’s expression was described on social media as a “side-eye death stare” or “stink eye”.

He had earlier sat stony-faced as Mr Macron warned of the dangers of nationalism during a 20-minute speech next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris.

