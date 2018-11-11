News Feed

VIDEO: Slay Queen Runs Mad After Taking A Mixture Of ‘Colorado And Black Mamba’ In Lagos

Watch the Video Below;

You may also like

‘Stay Away From Men Who Don’t Express Their Love Materially’- Nigerian Lady Says

Snake refuses to come out after man swallowed it during magic stunt

After their ordeal in Nigeria, Matharoo sisters reveal how to date billionaires

Nicki Minaj reportedly believes Cardi B tried to assassinate her following shoot-out on music video set

Nollywood Actress, Joke Jigan welcomes her first child with her partner

‘Nigeria deserves a man like my husband’ – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

I don’t want to be your wife — Davido’s alleged first babymama cries out

Singer Banky W Dumps Music For Politics, To Run For A Seat In The Federal House Of Representatives

Nigerian lady fights her husband over his relationship with his babymama (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *