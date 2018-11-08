Entertainment

VIDEO: Slimcase Releases Hilarious Skit Featuring Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Offset and Cardi B

Otunba of Street, Slimcase has released yet another hilarious SaintSamiGanja skit in which he comically talks about trending issues like the Wizkid and Tiwa Savage; Stew.

He further went into the international scene with reference to star couple Offset and Cardi B while also talking about the most anticipated song Gucci Snake with Wizkid.

Slimcase in his usual manner was holding a plastic containing a liquid substance while talking in his trademark pose of holding a small phone.

Watch clip below;

 

View this post on Instagram

RubyTv

A post shared by OTUNBA LAMBA (@iam_slimcase) on

You may also like

My New Song, One Ticket has Damaged My Relationship – Kizz Daniel

Photos from Toke Makinwa’s star-studded 34th birthday party

Davido says Mr Real should bail Seun Egbegbe from prison for making money from using Seun’s theft to make Legbgbe song (Video)

Chioma Spends Quality Time With Davido And His Dad In His Village, Ede

best of mark angel comedy 2018

Best of Mark Angel November 2018 Comedy Videos

VIDEO: US-based woman accuses Runtown and his brother of defrauding her of N45m

VIDEO: Slay queen explains why she prefers dating married men to single guys

ONE CHANCE!! Bride refuses to kiss groom on the altar, pushes him Away

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *