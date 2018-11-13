News Feed

VIDEO: Two Female University students fight dirty over boyfriend

Watch the video below;

You may also like

I Can Only Do S*X Scenes For Hollywood – BBNaija Tobi Bakre

Nigerian man claims he got visas to 3 countries after he placed his pastor’s “miracle sticker” on his international passport

See the £35 jumpsuit lady ordered and see what she received (Photos)

“Isn’t it funny how it’s okay for them to have side chicks but not okay for us to have side niggas” – Juliet Ibrahim maintains her stance

Wedding vendors in Nigeria are silent millionaires /almost billionaires- OAP Gbemi says

“I’ve Done Some Wrong In My Life But You’re The One Thing I Got Absolutely Right” Banky W Gushes Over Adesua

Olamide’s reveals what else he does apart from making music

Top 5 Most Handsome Bachelors In Nollywood At The Moment (2018)

NIGERIANS NOW ENJOY STEADY POWER SUPPLY, SAYS FASHOLA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *