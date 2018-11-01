Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

Brazilian International, Vinicius Junior, was on song as his side got back to winning ways after going 5 domestic matches without a win. The European champions got the better of the segunda division B side, Mellina, by putting four unreplied goals past them to begin the post Lupetegui era.

The 18 years old also provided a brace of assist during the encounter to become the first player to provide two assists in his first start for Real Madrid in the last five seasons (all competitions).

He also came close to scoring after his rasping shot was met by the cross bar.