Viral photo of two Nigerian women publicly kissing at a wedding causes online outrage

A Facebook user who lives in Akwa Ibom state and was a guest at the wedding, took to the social media platform to share the picture of two Nigerian women locking lips, while condemning the women’s action considering the prohibition of such in Nigeria.

According to reports, the women kissed each other publicly at the wedding event and even took pictures of their public display affection – not minding the outrage it would spark both online and offline.

Another woman at the wedding event was seen smiling as she encouraged the women to kiss (with tongues involved).

Facebook users have so far reacted to the photo of the two Nigerian women kissing at a wedding ceremony, condemning the act. see below;