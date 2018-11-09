Viral Video Of Nigerian Female Pastor Educating Newlyweds On S*x

A female pastor while advising a new couple on principles that will build their home and make their marriage work, told them to have regular and constant s*x.
In a video which has gone viral, the pastor amazed the wedding guests and church members after telling the newlyweds that for the next one month, they should be firing on (having s*x) everyday and no one should say he or she is tired.
The female pastor told the bride that s*x is the second most important thing for a man after food. She also said as far as the groom has paid her bride price, he owns his wife’s body as she cited a Bible passage in the book of Corinthians where it says the man is the owner of the body and everything thereof.
She later added that anytime the man wants to ‘browse’, the woman should open her ‘computer’.