Vskit being invited for a key speech in AfricaCom video forum 2018

Vskit, the Africa’s new trending short video App presented in the Huawei video forum in Africacom 2018, shared their experiences about the short-video business in Africa.



Daniel Lin, head of overseas of Vskit did a speech in the forum.

“Short-video is trending all over the world, and we think Africa is also ready for this”

Daniel shared us how Vskit grow from zero to over 5 million users in just 6 months. with innovative video recording features, Vskit make it extremely easy for people to post short video and shared with friends.



“We made Vskit for Africa, our main focus is localization, local team, local content, local partners. Majority of our team members are Africans, they understand the market, they know what our user want, they know who we shall work with.”



Vskit is building a ecosystem that all industry participants shall benefit from. It’s going to change many people’s life in Africa.



“Our vision is to make Vskit the new digital lifestyle for Africans, a platform that people can explore and gain happiness” Wilson Xu, CEO of Vskit, highlighted.



Vskit is a startup project incubated by Transsnet Group, which is a Joint Venture between Transsion Group and Netease group, Transsion Group owns the most well known phone brand Tecno, and Netease is a list internet company in Nasdaq.



AfricaCom is the Largest African Telco, Media, and Technology Event.