WAEC Headquarters In Ghana Has No Record Of Buhari’s Certificate – Reno Omokri

After  the presentation of attestation certificate to President Buhari by the Registrar of West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Abuja, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has described the development as pure garbage, maintaining that President Buhari has no WAEC certificate.

Omokri who said this on his viral Facebook page said even the Headquarters of WAEC had confirmed in 2015 that it had no record of Buhari as one who had written its exams.

According to him, “The Headquarters of The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is in Ghana. They are immune to political control by President Muhammadu Buhari. In 2015, Move On Nigeria wrote WAEC Headquarters and they said they have no record of Buhari’s certificate. Also, University of Cambridge confirmed that they did not use the alphanumeric grading system in 1961 which appears in Buhari’s ‘certificate’.

