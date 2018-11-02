WAEC presents certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has been issued a school certificate by the West African Examination Council.

President Muhammadu Buhari has received an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result from the West African Examination Council, Special Adviser Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed today.

Adesina, who is special adviser on media and publicity disclosed this on Twitter, Friday afternoon and taunted the President’s critics, who have been wailing over his certificate.

“WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”, Femi Adesina wrote.