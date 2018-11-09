News Feed

Watch How Wizkid Got The Royal Treatment During His Concert In Kenya (Video)

One of the most famous Nigerian singer, Wizkid was in Kenya over the weekend, where he performed at the Katika Festival on Saturday, November 3rd.

Fondly called Star Boy, Wizkid was the headline act at the concert which witnessed a massive audience who had turned up at the Afraha Stadium to catch a view of one of the continent’s biggest stars.

Wizkid took to his Instagram page on Wednesay, November 7th to appreciate the Kenyan fans for their love and support, sharing a video that captured his reception from the airport to the moment he went on stage.

The concert which witnessed a number of technical and sound difficulties did not however dampen Wizkid’s performance who had an impressive set, rendering some of his hit singles like ‘Soco’, ‘Manya’, ‘Fever’ and ‘Ojuelegba’ to the delight of the fans.

Watch a video showing his experience in Kenya below:

