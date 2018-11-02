Wayne Rooney Misses Penalty As DC United Crashed Out Of Play Off

Wayne Rooney’s DC United hope of making it out of the play off ended after losing to Columbus crew 3-2 on penalties during their clash early this morning. The former Manchester United striker, who was made captain of the team after just three games, scored 12 goals and provided seven assists to help DC United clinched a play-off spot with a game to spare.

With the scores leveled at 1-1 in normal time, the tie was taken into extra time and both teams scored a goal apiece to make the scoreline 2-2 which took the encounter into penalties.

The former Manchester United striker, Rooney, who took the first penalty for his team was left shocked when their opponents goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, at full stretch tipped his shot around.

The Red Devils all time highest goalscorer revealed while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the match that he is really disappointed at the result.

What he said below: