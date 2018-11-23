‘We All Know Buhari Isn’t Mentally Fit To Govern Nigeria’ – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not mentally and physically equipped to govern Nigeria.



Speaking at The Osasu Symposium in Abuja on Thursday, Melaye said the national assembly has been accused of delaying the budget, where “in fact”, the fault lies with the executive.

Earlier, Rotimi Amaechi, Transportation minister, had said Buhari signs laws in the interest of Nigerians and any law he rejects is also in the interest of the country.



In response to Amaechi, Melaye said:

“I know Honourable Rotimi Amaechi very well, and he is my brother, he is my friend. Normally, he is more eloquent than this, normally, he would speak with precision than this. “But you know when you are not saying the truth, it will never flow. The issue of the budget as raised by Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, I am happy that he was a legislator, and he was a presiding officer at the state house of assembly.”

Speaking on the issue of budget delays, Melaye said: