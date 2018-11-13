‘We all signed up on 30,000, so why should there be controversy’ – NLC urges Buhari to send Minimum Wage Bill

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress have said the Labour expects the government to submit the national minimum wage bill within the next two weeks. Mr. Pete Essom, General Secretary of the NLC, also said labour expects speedy transmissions and negotiations without further waste of time.

In in his words:

“We insist that a bill reflecting the agreement reached at the tripartite negotiations be forwarded to the National Assembly as soon as possible; that is what we are standing on. If that is not done within a reasonable time, then you will hear from us”

Mr. Pete added that the minimum wage of 30,000 has been agreed after several meetings held and that it’s now left for the government to implement it. The federal government were only willing to pay 24,000 but the NLC struck an agreement with the Organised Private Sector to stand on 30,000.

In his words:

“We all signed up on the N30,000, so why should there be any controversy. The report has been submitted to Mr. President and what we expect now from Mr. President is to do justice to that report, by quickly raising an executive bill on the new National Minimum Wage”