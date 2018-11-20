We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – Abdulsallam to Jonathan

Former Head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has thanked former president Goodluck Jonathan, for bringing peace to Nigeria by conceding defeat in 2015.

Abubakar, made this known during his address on Tuesday at the launch of the book, written by the former president entitled ‘My Transition Hours’.

It will be recalled that the former president, put a call across to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to concede defeat, even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final results from the polls – A gesture that has earned Jonathan, a lot of respect and praises from the world.

Abdulsalami speaking at the book launch on today said the former president proves by that gesture, that he loves Nigeria more than power.

“We congratulate you for putting pen to paper to document your transition. We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – through the peaceful transition when you honourably conceded in 2015.”

“By your action, your excellency, your brought peace to this country and you became an example not to Nigeria but Africa. You have shown that you have shown that you love your country more than you love power congratulations.

“I wish you well and many happy returns.”