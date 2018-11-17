We have been feeding our leader: Shiite Movement debunks Lai Mohammad’s N3.5m monthly feeding for El-Zakzaky

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, has dismissed claims by Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed that the Federal Government spends N3.5million monthly to feed their detained leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

According to Spokesman of the IMN, Muhammed Ibrahim Gamawa, the group has been responsible for feeding their leader.

“Every food item that the Mallam has been eating in detention is sent there by our members,” he said.

Gamawa, Head of IMN’s Resource Forum, said this when he led a three-man delegation on a courtesy visit to the Abuja Bureau of The Guardian last Thursday, “to set the records straight about the incessant clashes between our members and security forces in Nigeria and to put lies to the claims of the state that we are a violent group.”

In his words:

“Up till this morning, we have been carrying the burden of feeding our leader. Every member of our movement make a monthly contribution of one hundred naira out of which we buy foodstuffs and even clothing for our detained leader who by every means, is a prisoner of conscience.

“The money we contribute is enough to take care of our needs in running our organization and we even paid on behalf of our dead members because we believe it is a contribution to smoothen their path to paradise.

“From this money, we buy foodstuffs on regular basis, which we give to government to feed our leader. They don’t feed him, we do.

“Besides, our leader, Mallam El-Zakzaky is advanced in age and he is so pious that he is always fasting anytime that he is well. So, how much food does he eat to be consuming N3.5 million worth of food every month? We know this time shall pass and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would soon have the opportunity to check the kitchen where such costly food is being cooked.”