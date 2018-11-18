Uncategorized

“We love you two” – Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita celebrates Peter and Paul on their birthday

Singer Paul Okoye’s wife , Anita has has gone on IG to celebrate her husband and his twin brother, Peter as they both turn 39.

Sharing a photo of the twin brothers, she wrote:

‘Happy Birthday to my favourite set of twin brothers! My Ejima Nnukwu!! May this special day of yours bring you good luck that will follow you the rest of your lives. We love you two and are wishing you, God’s Love, peace, Wisdom, Divine favour and blessings now and always. Good health, Long life and Prosperity are Yours!!!

