We promised change but not in four years” – Fashola says

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has asked Nigerians to be patient with the ruling party, saying the party indeed promised change in 2014 when it was campaigning but that it never promised to effect the changes within four years.
Fashola said this at the inauguration of President Buhari’s 2019 campaign in Ikeja, Lagos State on Tuesday November 20th.
“In 2014, we said we would change Nigeria but we did not say we will do it in four years. This election therefore is a choice between going forward to the next level or backward because the work has already begun.
Since I became a minister, the president has never interfered in what I do. He has never lobbied me for contract and I can assure you that it is like that with other ministers.
The oil revenue the former government took advantage of, what did they use it for?” he asked