We Promised Change, Now There’s Huge Change In Nigeria – Rotimi Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi

The Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has lived up to the 2015 campaign promises by delivering the change promised.

Amaechi said this on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics.

According to him, this is the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari is embarking on a 2019 elections campaign called the ‘Next Level’.

“What we are saying to Nigerians is that we will not lose focus. We are going to focus on infrastructure; we are dealing with roads, water, power, and railways. We are also improving on our seaport.

“We are saying to Nigerians, trust us. We promised change, now there’s a huge change in Nigeria. We are not going back to the economy where people just cart away funds,” he said.

