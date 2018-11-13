Wedding vendors in Nigeria are silent millionaires /almost billionaires- OAP Gbemi says

OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi had her wedding to Falz’s manager, Femisoro Ajayi White few weeks ago. Apparently during the planning, she discovered that most of the wedding vendors in Nigeria are silently raking in millions via their charges.

In a tweet she shared this afternoon, Gbemi said an indepth documentary on the wedding industry in Nigeria needs to be done with a view of showing how profitable it is to be a wedding vendor or planner in Nigeria.

She wrote, “Someone needs to do an in-depth documentary /part expose on the wedding industry in Naija . Many vendors are silent millionaires /almost billionaires ! The money they are making ehn ????”