Foremost Nigerian superstar, Davido has played host to Jamaican dancehall superstar, Popcaan at his Lagos home. He welcomed the Jamaican star to Lagos on Friday, November 9th.

Popcaan whose real name is Andre Sutherland, is on a visit to Nigeria and one of his first point of call is the home of DMW boss, Davido.

This was made known by the pop star who shared a picture of himself and Popcaan in his house.

He followed it up with a caption welcoming Popcaan.

He wrote: ”Welcome home bredda!!!”