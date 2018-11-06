‘Welcome Keisha’ – Sheyman writes as he welcomes his second child

Award winning singer and sound engineer, Oluseyi Ademoye, aka Sheyman and his wife, Cynthia Okonkwo, have welcomed their second child in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sheyman who shared a photo of his second child who has been christened Keisha, wrote;

Thank God for the gift of life!!! Welcome Keisha

The couple welcomed their first child in 2017. Sheyman who also shared a photo of the baby girl wrote;

‘My Lord, I count my self lucky of your favour all the time, you allow me do things without stress, you guard my process of progress. You provide my happiness!!! To crown it all you gave us a precious jewel. Today, We share our joy with you as we welcome our first child into this world. Thank you Lord!