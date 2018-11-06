Uncategorized

‘Welcome Keisha’ – Sheyman writes as he welcomes his second child

Award winning singer and sound engineer, Oluseyi Ademoye, aka Sheyman and his wife, Cynthia Okonkwo, have welcomed their second child in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sheyman who shared a photo of his second child who has been christened Keisha, wrote;

Thank God for the gift of life!!! Welcome Keisha

The couple welcomed their first child in 2017. Sheyman who also shared a photo of the baby girl wrote;

‘My Lord, I count my self lucky of your favour all the time, you allow me do things without stress, you guard my process of progress. You provide my happiness!!! To crown it all you gave us a precious jewel. Today, We share our joy with you as we welcome our first child into this world. Thank you Lord!

Tags

You may also like

You’re a thief if you dump music for politics – Brymo

Laura Ikeji speaks after getting free N500k from Billionaire, E-money

$1million Victoria’s Secret bra goes viral on Twitter

Nigerian man in trending ‘spell Buhari’ video gets help from well-meaning Nigerians

You’ll be shocked to see me sitting pretty beside God in Heaven – Bobrisky addresses his haters

Man shocked after seeing market women washing vegetables in a dirty stream in Anambra state (Photo)

Nigerian Lady who was declared wanted by the police for stealing at a party finally speaks

I Don’t Wanna Be Single Anymore – Onyii Alex Laments

85-year old Paul Biya sworn in as Cameroon’s President for a seventh term (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *