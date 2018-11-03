Football

What Arsenal Coach Said About Iwobi After Helping The Team Equalise Against Liverpool Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian

Nigerian International, Alex Iwobi, saved the night for Arsenal as he came on from the bench in the second half to set up Alexandre Lacezette for the equalising goal.

With the Gunners chasing the game by a lone goal in the second half, the Nigerian International  was sent on for the ineffective Mkhitaryan and he duly repaid the manager’ faith in him by threading a delicate through ball into the path of French International, Lacezette, to slam home.

The assist now takes the Gunners to 13 consecutive matches across all competitions without defeat. Their manager then revealed the following about the Nigerian while addressing journalists during a post match conference.

What he said:

“He is very young & I think he played here with improving moments in his career. We need to also push him more to improve because he has the quality & the capacity”

