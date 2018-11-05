Football

Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace 1: What Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Said After Morata’s Brace Is A Must Read

Chelsea striker, Alvaro Morata, seems to have rediscovered his goal scoring skills after helping the Blues to victory over ‘stubborn’ Crystal Palace. The Spaniard whose brace today is his first for the London side since he joined from Real Madrid last two seasons also added a second in the 63rd minute.

The former Juventus striker opened the scoring for the Blues in the 33rd minutes to mark his 4th consecutive goal across all competitions. A feat he has never achieved since he moved to England.

Chelsea coach,  Maurizio Sarri,  who had called on the Blues fans to be patient with the  striker during the early season as a result of his goal drought then revealed the following about the Spainard after the match.

What he said:

You may also like

Here Is How Arsenal Legend, Sol Cambel, Reacted To The Gunners Stalemates Against Liverpool

Mancity, Liverpool And Chelsea Break 40 Years Old English Record

Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace1: Maurizio Sarri Reveals Why Eden Hazard Started From The Bench

Betting Tips: Inter vs Barcelona

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 50 ODDS FOR TODAY: 4TH NOVEMBER

Luis Suarez Wins It At The Death For Barcelona

Rayo 2 Barca 3: Despite Pulling Barcelona Level, Fans Still Lash At Ousmane Dembele

Rayo Vallecano 2 Barcelona 3: Describe This Dembele’s Goal In One Word

Arsensl 1 Liverpool 1: ‘Jay Jay Okocha’s legacy is in safe hands’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Iwobi’s ‘Sumptuous’ Assist For Lacazette(video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *