Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace 1: What Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Said After Morata’s Brace Is A Must Read

Chelsea striker, Alvaro Morata, seems to have rediscovered his goal scoring skills after helping the Blues to victory over ‘stubborn’ Crystal Palace. The Spaniard whose brace today is his first for the London side since he joined from Real Madrid last two seasons also added a second in the 63rd minute.

The former Juventus striker opened the scoring for the Blues in the 33rd minutes to mark his 4th consecutive goal across all competitions. A feat he has never achieved since he moved to England.

Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri, who had called on the Blues fans to be patient with the striker during the early season as a result of his goal drought then revealed the following about the Spainard after the match.

What he said:

Sarri says Morata is still a little bit fragile mentally but he is young and can improve on this very quickly. #CHECRY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2018