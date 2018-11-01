Football

What Chelsea Legend, Frank Lampard, Said After His Hard Fought Display Against Former Club, Chelsea, Is A Must Read

Frank Lampard almost made a triumphant return to Chelsea after seeing his Derby side equalise twice before eventually losing 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The former Chelsea player who now coach Derby County had first defeated his former coach, Jose Mourinho, at Old Trafford during Derby’s match against Manchester United before setting up a date with his former side.

The Blues ran away with a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea scoring only once with their other two goals being an own goal from Derby County.

The former Chelsea player who was interviewed by journalists at the end of the match revealed that he is not upset about the result as he felt his side gave a spirited display against the Blues.

What he said below:

””I’m not upset. The pride in my side overshadows the result. I’m quite emotional and all I can say is thank you to the Chelsea fans. It means so much to me, especially being the team I played for, support and love.”

You may also like

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

Emile Smith-Rowe Reaction To First Emirate Stadium Goal Would Leave You Thrilled

Leonesa Cultural 0 Barcelona 1: Barcelona Left It Late To Get Past Their Opponents

Melilla 0 – 4 Real Madrid: Real Madrid Caretaker Coach,Santiago Solari, Fulfills his promise

Betting Tips: Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Sergio Ramos Rallies Team Mates, Wants Real Madrid To Get Back To Winning Ways

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *