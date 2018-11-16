Belgium 2 Iceland 0: What Do You Think Of This ‘Defense Splitting Assist’ By Eden Hazard(Video)???

Belgium kept their 100 percent run in the competition alive yesterday by putting two unreplied goals past Iceland during their UEFA Nations league clash in Brussel, Belgium. The visitors kept things at the heart of their defence and Belgium had to dig really deep before getting the opener.

The Red devils would have Chelsea Midfielder, Eden Hazard, to thank for a single moment of wizardry that unlock the resolute Iceland defence.

The diminutive forward made the difference, completely opened up the defence with a pass to set up Meunier to easily set it in for Batshuayi to bundle home.

Video below: