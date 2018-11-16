Football

Belgium 2 Iceland 0: What Do You Think Of This ‘Defense Splitting Assist’ By Eden Hazard(Video)???

Belgium kept their 100 percent run in the competition alive  yesterday by putting two unreplied goals past Iceland  during their UEFA Nations league clash in Brussel, Belgium. The visitors kept things at the heart of their defence and Belgium had to dig really deep before getting the opener.

The Red devils would have Chelsea Midfielder, Eden Hazard, to thank for a single moment of wizardry that unlock the resolute Iceland defence.

The diminutive forward made the difference, completely opened up the defence with a pass to set up Meunier to easily set it in for Batshuayi to bundle home.

Video below:

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 16TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Football World Reacted To Wayne Rooney’s England Recall

Belgium 2 Iceland 0: Chelsea Fans Want Batshuayi Back In London After Netting A Brace

Croatia Beat Spain To Throw League A Group 4 Open

England 3 USA 0: ‘Jesse Lingard only scores bangers’ – See What Fans Are Saying About ‘This Stunner’ From Lingard(Video)

Betting Tips: Italy vsPortugal

Real Madrid Confirms Solari’s Appointment On A Permanent Basis But Diego Maradona Feels The Argentine Won’t Last

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 15TH NOVEMBER

Michael Owen Sends ‘Lovely’ Message To Real Madrid’s New Coach, Santiago Solari.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *