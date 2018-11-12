By Saheed News FeedNovember 12, 2018 What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi Reveals Watch the Video; You may also like Wizkid surprises Simi and Wande Coal at their sold out concerts in London (videos) Popular Instagram Influencer, Tunde Ednut Collapses Wicked Mechanic Brutally Beats Wife Black & Blue After Accusing Her Of Cheating On Him (Photo) See Delightful Photos From Linda Ejiofor And Ibrahim Suleiman’s White Wedding After 13 years of marriage, Nigerian couple welcome a set of triplet (Photo) Bride wears unhappy look after her parents accepted 500 cows as dowry (Photos) 65-year-old man dies while having sex with his 34-year-old lover in Anambra Photos from Wizkid’s son, Zion’s Mickey mouse themed birthday party ‘Nigerian Women Are Better Borrowers Than Men’ – CBN Previous articleWizkid surprises Simi and Wande Coal at their sold out concerts in London (videos) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.