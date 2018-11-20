What Liverpool Forward, Xherdan Shaqiri, Said After Inspiring Switzerland To A Come Back Against Belgium Is A Must Read

Switzerland came back from two goals down to beat Belgium 5-2 at the ongoing UEFA nations league tournament to progress to the competition’ final slated for June next year at the expense of the bronze winners at the just concluded FIFA world cup tournament in Russia.

Belgium needed only a draw to get to the competition’s finals and were on course to making it out of the group after racing into a two goals lead inside opening 20 minutes of play but the Swiss rallied back into the game to turn the game on its head in the first half alone.

Liverpool winger, Xherdan Shaqiri, who provided two assists for his national team, Switzerland, during the clash then took to his Twitter handle at the end of the match to react by revealing how proud he is of the team.

What he said: