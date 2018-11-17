Uruguay 0 Brazil 1: What Luis Suarez Said After Uruguay Lost To A Controversial Neymar’s Penalty Would Leave You Thrilled

Brazil emerged victorious by a lone goal over Uruguay during their first ever clash outside South America. The match which was played at the Emirates in London was a FIFA recognised friendly match.

Uruaguay was the better side prior to Neymar’s goal as Brazil looked very vulnerable at the back and have Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, to thank for making numerous World class saves to deny Uruguay.

Brazil who were awarded a controversial penalty in the 78 minutes after Diego Laxalt brought down Danilo, which Uruguay claimed there was a handball in the build-up have now made it 5 consecutive wins since their disappointing showing at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia.

Luis Suarez who was a former team mate to Brazil’s captain, Neymar, in Barcelona then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to reveal how disappointed he is to lose the match under such circumstance.

What he said: