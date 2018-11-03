What Marcus Rashford Said After Scoring Late Winner For Manchester United Would Leave You Thrilled

Manchester United had to dig deep before getting the winning goal during clash with the Cherries in the Premier league early kick off today. Bournemouth who were the better side during the early exchange got the deserved opener in the 11th minute after Chris Smalling slipped up.

French International, Anthony Martial, however pulled the Red Devils levelled after a Sanchez cut back was met by him in the host area. The game then became an end to end affair with both sides unwilling to commit men forward

However, some slack defending by the host allowed England International, Marcus Rashford, to pounce on a loose ball inside the penalty areally and he duly bundled home.

The youngster who came on as a second half substitute then took to his twitter handle to react to getting the winning goal by saying.

What he said: