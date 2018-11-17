Football

What Nigerians Are Saying About Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, After Qualifying Super Eagles For Cameron 2019 Is A Must Read

Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for 2019 Africa cup of nations  which would take place in Cameroon after holding the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa to a goalless draw at the HNK stadium in South Africa.

They did it in style as they still have a game at hand and made it to the biennial competition with just one defeat.

Nigerians have as a result of this taken to their Twitter handle to laud the German’s tactician, Gernot Rohr, considering that the Super Eagles were out of the last edition of the competition even with two matches remaining.

What Nigerians are saying:

 

