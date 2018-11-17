Why I didn’t pick a senatorial ticket – Rauf Aregbesola

Outgoing governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola has said he didn’t pick the senatorial ticket like other former governors because he wants to rest.

The governor revealed that, he has been actively involved in politics ever since his secondary school days, and now wants to take a break from the scene.

Aregbesola, who would be handing over power to the Governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola soon, said this his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote: