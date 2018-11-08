News, Uncategorized

Why I killed my mum, slept with her corpse – 18 year old boy makes stunning confession

An-18 year old boy, Samuel Akpobome Emobor, has confessed that he killed his mother and slept with her corpse for the purpose of money ritual.

Samuel who hails from Oghara in Delta State committed the act at their rented apartment in Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state.

Speaking to newsmen when he was paraded at the Edo State Police Command, Samuel said he was pushed to commit the act by a ritualist who sells drugs in the community.

According to him,

“I wanted to use my mother for ritual. I am 18 years old. My father is dead. It was one man called One Love that told me to use my mother for money ritual.
“He promised to give me N50,000 if I killed my mother and sleep with her. He said I should cut my mother’s ear and fingers and bring them to him.

“I wanted to cut the ears and fingers before the people came in. I slept with my mother only once. I pressed my mother’s neck to kill her while she was sleeping.

“The One Love sells drugs. He put something inside the drink he gave and he told me to go and kill my mother.

“The day I went to his house with policemen, the man has ran away. I hail from Oghara. I work in a pure water factory.

“I now feel very bad because I was beaten badly by people. I did what the ritualist told me.”

Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Tags

You may also like

Ooni of Ife’s wife Naomi Oluwaseyi stuns in new gorgeous photo

You are a bad egg in police uniform – Lady blasts ACP Yomi Shogunle for declaring her wanted

‘I have no idea how I will pay the hospital bills’ – K-Brule of BBNaija discloses after surviving a car accident

Nigerian doctor saves a baby with an improvised incubator

Attempt on Ekweremadu’s life: Police release ‘weapons’ found on suspect

Boy in KKB show is now all grown and handsome (Photo)

Paul Okoye praise his wife, Anita as she turns 30

19 Black ladies ran for Judge seats in Harris County and all won

“I Can’t Sit On Any D*Ick Less Than 450k Per Night” – Lady says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *