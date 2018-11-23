Why No Woman Lives With K1 The Ultimate In His N100M House

This is a house you would never ignore. Built and furnished with the best of interior designs, it is located in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. This is a house you would never ignore. Built and furnished with the best of interior designs, it is located in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Intentioned to be a country home, the multi-million naira edifice which is very close to the Ijebu-Ode Stadium sits on a 1,800 square metres of land.

Popularly referred to as Ule Omo Ojusagbola, the mansion which King Of Fuji, Ayinde Marshall aka KWAM 1 lives, comprises of four buildings in one.

First, there is the main house which has about seven bedrooms – five bedrooms located upstairs and two other rooms downstairs with a dinning section coupled with three living rooms. Then, there is a state-of-the-art gym and a studio.

Initially, when it was built about four years ago, estate valuers estimated the cost of the architectural masterpiece to be about N100 million.

Also, the Fuji maestro must have added colour to the area. Little wonder, the street was in September 2018 renamed after his ancestral progenitor. So, the Ijebu Ode local government, renamed the former Liworo Avenue in G.R.A Ijebu Ode to ‘Omo Ojusagbola Avenue’. The main house which is quite big is adorned by about six Graeco Roman designed huge pillars which are usually found in the mansions of the super-rich. The house is said to have quite a number of high grade bulletproof Swisstrade doors imported from Switzerland. Well, in Ojushagbola, a nice ambience would welcome you at night. What more, the interior design and styling are fit for kings.It spells royalty and the owner has received quite a number of distinguished personalities in his abode. He has thrown three wedding parties for some of his children in the edifice. Surprisingly, no woman lives in this mansion with KWAM1.