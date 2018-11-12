Wicked Mechanic Brutally Beats Wife Black & Blue After Accusing Her Of Cheating On Him (Photo)

A 42-year-old mechanic identified as Gbenga Ogunleye, on Sunday, Nov. 11th, attacked and beat his wife of 16 years, Nike Ogunleye, black and blue at their home in Ifo Local Government, Ogun State, over allegations that she was involved in an extra-marital affair.

While speaking about the domestic violence incident, the suspect who has three children with her husband, said it was sad that her husband battered her over an allegation that he can’t prove.

Narrating the incident, she said her husband invited her out of the house and, as they stood within their neighborhood, he accused her of having an affair with a man identified as Baba Habeeb.

She said: “I was shocked! I told him that Baba Habeeb’s wife is a friend, before I finished my explanation, he descended on me, gave me a dirty slap, the beating was too much.

“Infact, I regret marrying him and I have decided to go back to my family’s place. I have been living in hell fire, I thought I could manage the situation but it has gotten to a stage in which I can’t continue.”