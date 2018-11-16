Widow Remanded For Allegedly Selling Own Baby

A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has ordered the remand in prison custody of a 32-year-old widow, Lilian Jaja, for allegedly selling her two-month-old baby.

Jaja, a mother of seven, of 32, New Road, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, allegedly sold her two-month old baby to Agnes Agu for N250, 000.

She was alleged to have carried out her plan on October 29 at Ikokwu, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt where she was arrested and detained by the policemen from Mile 1 Police Station, Port Harcourt.

Prosecutor Godwin Nwinam said the offence contravened Section 30 (1) of the Child’s Right Act 2003 and 516 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999, but punishable under Section 30 (3) of the Child’s Right Act 2003.

He said the victim (the baby) has been recovered from the buyer and is in the custody of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Her lawyer simply identified as Mr. Oko, applied for her bail.

He urged the court to consider the widow’s other children, stressing that they needed the care of their mother.

Oko promised to bring her to court any time her attention was needed.

The court presided over by Magistrate Gomba Osaro ignored the bail application and ordered that the suspect be remanded in prison custody.

She adjourned the matter till November 19.