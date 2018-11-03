Wife kills husband, three kids, commits suicide in Benue state (Photos)

A woman late last night allegedly killed her husband, three children and also took her own life in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

According to reports, the sad incident occurred at their residence on Vandeikya Street in the state capital.

A source said the ugly incident may have been as a result of a misunderstanding between the couple.

It was gathered that the windshields of the vehicle belonging to her husband was also smashed.

Until his death, the husband, Nicholas Adetsav was an administrative staff of the local government service commission.

Several calls to the Benue State Police PRO, ASP Moses Yamu were not picked as at the time of filing this report.