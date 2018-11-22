Wilder vs Fury: Joshua Issues Statement Of Intent To Face The Winner, To Become Undisputed Champion

Anthony Joshua has issued a public statement of intent aimed at the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury fight, talkSPORT reports.

The heavyweight giants square off on December 1 in LA with the WBC world title at stake – the only belt AJ needs to complete his collection and become undisputed champion.

Joshua won the IBF title in April 2016, then added the WBA in April 2017 and claimed the WBO in March 2018.

Now, he reaffirmed that he wants the WBC in 2019 by declaring: “Unified the heavyweight division twice in 22 fights. Watch me become undisputed heavyweight champion in 2019.”

Anthony Joshua’s next fight is already booked for April 13 at Wembley Stadium.

He will likely have a WBO mandatory challenger due by then – while the IBF have said they will stand aside for now – however this could be overruled by an undisputed unification.

Joshua’s message comes in a week in which the legendary Lennox Lewis told AJ to ‘act like a champion’ and stop chasing easy paydays.

Fury has never been shy of telling the world what he really thinks of Joshua, but was unusually complimentary about him and promoter Eddie Hearn this week.

Undisputed cruiserweight king, Oleksandr Usyk, also has ambitions of stepping up to heavyweight and dreams of fighting Joshua.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria