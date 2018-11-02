Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Starboy singer, Wizkid who recently halted Nigeria’s social media space with his latest music video, “Fever” has broken the bank to get himself a new whip.

Wizkid, who it was revealed joined the list of most expensive artist in the world, after he was paid a whooping N247M to perform at a wedding in India, decided to splash some of the bills.

According to popular Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut, the car is worth about $280,000 which is N101M.