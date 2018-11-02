Entertainment, News Feed

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Starboy singer, Wizkid who recently halted Nigeria’s social media space with his latest music video, “Fever” has broken the bank to get himself a new whip.

Wizkid, who it was revealed joined the list of most expensive artist in the world, after he was paid a whooping N247M to perform at a wedding in India, decided to splash some of the bills.

According to popular Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut, the car is worth about $280,000 which is N101M.

 

