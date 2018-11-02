Wizkid buys a brand new Lamboghini Urus worth N101m for himself (video)

Singer, Ayo Balogun Aka Wizkid has yet again stunned the his fans as he buys himself a Lamboghini Urus worth N101m.

The award winning singer has been enjoying the year 2018 from dropping hits to snagging big endorsement deals, it only seems to get better.

Despite the baby mama drama that trailed the Starboy a while ago, it appears he still remains focused on getting that paper. Just recently, the 28-year-old father of three released the official video for his song, Fever which featured Tiwa Savage as a video vixen therefore causing mass hysteria on social media.