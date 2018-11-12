News Feed

Wizkid surprises Simi and Wande Coal at their sold out concerts in London (videos)

Last night, two of Nigeria’s important musical forces, Wande Coal and Simi took to London to treat their respective fans to an ultimate Nigerian musical experience.

Wande Coal held his concert at the over 2,000 capacity Indigo at the 02 arena odeum while Simi took to the 800 capacity 02 Academy Islington for her first solo London outing.

The two sold-out their respective venues before the event and were honored by Nigerian international pop star, Wizkid who showed up at their concerts unannounced.

Simi who was overwhelmed by the Starboy’s surprise, went on Twitter to share her excitement. “(Wizkid) Thank you so much for surprising even me. I appreciate you”, she tweeted.

 

You may also like

Popular Instagram Influencer, Tunde Ednut Collapses

Wicked Mechanic Brutally Beats Wife Black & Blue After Accusing Her Of Cheating On Him (Photo)

See Delightful Photos From Linda Ejiofor And Ibrahim Suleiman’s White Wedding

After 13 years of marriage, Nigerian couple welcome a set of triplet (Photo)

Bride wears unhappy look after her parents accepted 500 cows as dowry (Photos)

65-year-old man dies while having sex with his 34-year-old lover in Anambra

Photos from Wizkid’s son, Zion’s Mickey mouse themed birthday party

‘Nigerian Women Are Better Borrowers Than Men’ – CBN

Mourinho Reveals Why Manchester United Lost 3-1 To Man. City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *