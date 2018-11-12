Wizkid surprises Simi and Wande Coal at their sold out concerts in London (videos)

Last night, two of Nigeria’s important musical forces, Wande Coal and Simi took to London to treat their respective fans to an ultimate Nigerian musical experience.

Wande Coal held his concert at the over 2,000 capacity Indigo at the 02 arena odeum while Simi took to the 800 capacity 02 Academy Islington for her first solo London outing.

The two sold-out their respective venues before the event and were honored by Nigerian international pop star, Wizkid who showed up at their concerts unannounced.

Simi who was overwhelmed by the Starboy’s surprise, went on Twitter to share her excitement. “(Wizkid) Thank you so much for surprising even me. I appreciate you”, she tweeted.