Wizkid’s Bodyguard Attacked With Machete For Defending Him (Graphic Photos)

Roy Emmanuel who happens to be Wizkid’s bodyguard  recently escaped being macheted to death.

The man was reportedly attacked with a machete at a club in Lagos on Thursday, 15th of November, 2018 while defending the singer.

It was gathered that the incident occurred shortly after Roy waded into an argument at club DNA, which denied that the Nigerian music star bought the Lamborghini Urus he recently showed off on Instagram.

Wizkid and Roy

Those present at the club claimed that Wizkid was owing the club millions of Naira for drinks bought on credit, and so couldn’t afford to buy a car. However Roy who defended his boss, further stated that Wizkid will clear his debt when he returns to the country.

The heated argument reportedly led to an angry man attacking and cutting him with a machete and escaping immediately from the area.

The suspect who is currently on the run, is said to be a bouncer at the club.

Wizkid’s bodyguard who was seen talking to the owner shortly after the incident, was reportedly rushed to an undisclosed hospital where is currently recuperating.

Below are the graphic photos of Roy:

