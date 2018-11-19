Uncategorized

Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy Emmanuel butchered for defending him (Graphic photos)

Roy Emmanuel, on Thursday, 15th of November, 2018, narrowly escaped being hacked to death while defending his boss, Wizkid, in Lagos, Instablog9ja can confirm.

We, exclusively, gathered that Roy was at club DNA, when the owners of the club started arguing with him that Wizkid didn’t buy the Lamborghini Urus he, recently, posted via his Instagram story.

Their claim was that he is owing the club millions of Naira for drinks bought on credit, and so, buying such car doesn’t make sense, but Roy defended his boss, saying he will clear his debts once he returns to the country.

However, when the bodyguard stepped out of the club, he was deeply macheted on the face. His attacker fled immediately, but it was later alleged that the suspect is the bouncer of club, who is currently on the run.

Roy was later seen talking with one of the owners of the club, shortly before being rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he is currently recuperating.

