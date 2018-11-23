Entertainment, News Feed

Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video On Youtube This Year

The music video for Starboy’s Wizkid, Terri and Ceeza Milli’s song “Soco” has become the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube this year.

With just about 28,832,353 views, it knocks Davido‘s track “Assurance” – the official song written for Chioma – into second place.

Davido video for ‘Assurance’ was previously the most viewed music video of 2018 but it now has a total of 28,497,808 views.

African diva Yemi Alade sits on the third spot with 17 million views for ‘Bum Bum’, while Falz and Tekno follow with 15 million each for ‘This Is Nigeria’ and ‘Jogodo’.

