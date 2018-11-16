Woman allegedly orders thugs to beat up her gateman after he asked for his salary

A Delta state-based woman has been accused of ordering thugs to beat up her gateman, John, after he requested for his salary in Asaba, Delta state.

Activist, Prince Gwamnishu Harrison who runs the Behind Bars Initiative, shared the story online on Friday morning. Gwamnishu added that all those idnicted in the case would be arrested as the matter has been reported to the police.

”For asking for his salary, Madam ordered his thugs to brutalise gate Man in Asaba, Delta State.

Domestic workers all have RIGHTS.

Work without

Sexual Harassment,

Physical harm

Verbal Abuse or Exploitation (such as being forced to work overtime without pay)

Regular monthly payment of their wages.

Behind Bars Rights Defenders has reported the case to the Police. Everyone involved in brutalising JOHN will be brought to book and prosecuted.

We are also providing shelter and make sure his safe.

RESPECT HUMAN RIGHTS

