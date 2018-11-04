Woman Gives Birth In A Supermarket After Going For Shopping.(Photos)

A pregnant woman who went to the supermarket for groceries gave birth to a baby at the checkouts 25 minutes later. The Russian woman, 28, was seen on CCTV cradling her bump and calmly explaining to the cashier that she was about to give birth before clutching the side of the counter.

Seconds later she was on the floor by the till in the Nazyvaevsk store in Omsk region and baby boy Ivan arrived 11 minutes later.

CCTV shows moment woman gives BIRTH at supermarket checkout. Cashier Elena Barsukova, 35, became the impromptu midwife aided by a colleague and two shoppers.

‘There was no time to think,’ admitted Elena who briefly panicked after realising the baby really was on the way – covering her face in her hands but also seeking to use her phone to summon help.

Quickly she took charge of the delivery – as some shoppers looked on while others just continued making their purchases.

A shopper helped lower the woman onto the floor. Manager of Nizkotsen supermarket, Anna Tsybulskaya, 40, explained: ‘Everything happened so quickly.

An employee came running from the supermarket floor and said that a girl was giving birth there, so I called an ambulance and then went to see what was happening.

‘By then the child was already on the mother’s tummy. The baby was born before the ambulance arrived.’

The baby weighed in at 8lbs and has been named Ivan. ‘The baby is healthy, and we know that they are already at home,’ she said.

‘He was named Ivan’. The mother has not been named. Reports say this was her sixth child.